The Sunshine Ladies branch of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community distribute dictionaries to local elementary school students in the group's annual project.
The dictionary giveaway is one part of TVFC's Literacy program. The dictionary program had been on hold since the onset of COVID-19.
The group's other literacy efforts include programs Raise-A-Reader, the dictionary program, and a Scholarship Program, where every year a scholarship is given to a graduating senior in the parish.
Sunshine Ladies provided dictionaries to students at Oaks Montessori School, Mater Delarosa and Independence Leadership Academy. Sunshine Ladies President Ann Bourliea delivered the dictionaries Oct. 20-21.
Wednesday Volunteers members delivered dictionaries the previous month to Eastside Elementary, Holy Ghost Elementary and Midway Elementary schools. A total of 268 dictionaries were delivered to these three schools.
Tangipahoa Parish Volunteers For Family And Community is a community service organization serving the families in the parish in a variety of ways.
Sunshine Ladies meet on the first Tuesday of every month, and Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday. Contact President Marie Heck at marie_heack@yahoo.com, or Membership Chairman Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com or visit www.tangivfc.com or Facebook for information.