A small town in Livingston Parish is close to signing a lease on a 186-year-old courthouse, and momentum is building to renovate it into a museum.
Supporters want the two-story brick structure located in Springfield to tell the story of the West Florida Republic and the early settlement of this part of Louisiana.
The building proposed for the future museum served as the Livingston Parish Courthouse from 1835 to 1872, when the parish reached to the Tangipahoa River and included the cities of Hammond and Ponchatoula, said Clark Forrest, a Livingston Parish historian.
“That it’s one of the oldest buildings in the parish and the oldest public building gives added incentive” to doing something special with it, Forrest said.
In the 1800’s, Springfield was a trade hub for lumber, produce, cotton and cattle between New Orleans and Livingston Parish, Forrest said. The town was conveniently located along the Natalbany River, which connects to Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.
The idea for a museum at the courthouse has been floating around for more than two decades, said Springfield Councilman and Former Mayor Charlie Martin.
A member of the Spring family wanted to turn it into a museum, Martin said, but she fell ill. Now the woman's children are weighing a plan to lease it to the town for $1 a year for 99 years.
Martin said he could envision people driving along La. Highway 22 stopping to visit.
"Our intent is for it to be historical, about our ancestry and the history of this area and the people that live here,” Martin said.
Part of the recent enthusiasm for the project is coming from Stephen Davidson, a building inspector from Livingston. Davidson wants the museum to be just one element of a historical theme park in the town that would also include a re-creation of the old Spanish port, a park and a “rural life” museum.
Davidson said he is motivated by the lack of local history kids are learning in school, including a widespread misconception that Livingston Parish was part of the Louisiana Purchase. In fact, the area remained under Spanish control until a rebellion in 1810, when the people created the short-lived West Florida Republic and were annexed into the United States.
"Our history is being lost," Davidson said.
But Davidson also has a religious vision for the historical area that could spark a church-state separation controversy.
Davidson has been shopping a brochure and calendar with differing messages.
The brochure presents a secular version of the historical area. But a calendar he's also distributing contains quotes from the Founding Fathers and former presidents supporting a Christian foundation to the nation, something espoused by the controversial evangelist David Barton.
It also contains a page with a picture of Jesus standing in front of the U.S. Capitol and holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
"Envision 1790 uses the atmosphere created by visitors imagining themselves exploring the past, briefly opening their hearts to the Holy Spirit," Davidson wrote in the promotional calendar. "It's only natural for one to begin comparing today's twisted sense of morality to that of yesteryears."
Davidson said that after discussions with town officials and Forrest, he has backed off the religious element for the museum proper. Martin and Forrest both said they want the museum to be completely secular.
"The town is not going to let any religious freedoms or whatever get involved in what we do," Martin said.
Davidson said the religious component would be confined to a series of faux historic buildings that could be sponsored by churches.
Barbara Forrest, a retired Southeastern Louisiana University philosophy professor and an expert in church-state separation, said the U.S. Constitution requires Davidson's religious beliefs need to be kept separate from the museum if it receives public money.
She is the wife of Clark Forrest, the Livingston Parish historian who would like to see something done with the old courthouse building.
"It would not be appropriate for the museum to do any type of religious advocacy," said Barbara Forrest, who has reviewed the calendar Davidson has circulated.
Barbara Forrest said it would be fine to include in the museum the stories of some of the historic churches in town.
What role the history of slavery or Native Americans will play in the museum also remains to be decided, as the stakeholders have different views on their inclusion.
Putting together the story of Livingston Parish will face some challenges even beyond the question of religious elements, said Clark Forrest.
Court proceedings moved from Springfield to Port Vincent after 1872, and in 1875 the Port Vincent courthouse burned down with most of the parish's records inside, Clark Forrest said.
He said "circumstantial evidence" puts the blame on the jealous residents of Springfield.
The Livingston Parish Courthouse has been in the town of Livingston since 1941.