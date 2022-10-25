A lifetime of playing various instruments at church services, bluegrass festivals and other events has earned Lonnie “Butch” Cooksey Jr. the honor of being named a tradition bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and the Louisiana Folklife Society.
As part of Folklife Month sponsored by the society, Cooksey, among an elite group of six tradition bearers from the throughout the state, was honored for his achievements at the Faith Apostolic Church in Holden on Oct. 16.
Cooksey, who with his family has brought music to churches for six decades, was warmly greeted by the congregation that gathered for a special tribute to a man who said he “loves to play for the Lord.”
The Rev. Marlin Arceneaux presented Cooksey with a certificate, signed by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
“I am speechless. ... I just don’t know what to say," Cooksey said after he received the certificate. "All I know is I love music, my family and I love the Lord. And I’m humbled by this honor.”
Cooksey plays the banjo, mandolin, guitar and Dobro, a guitar with a resonator attached, but he specializes as an upright bass player. He has played and recorded with many artists such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Mac Wiseman and former Gov. Jimmie Davis.
In 2015, Cooksey was named Bass Player of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, and for 12 years, he was named Bass Player of the Year by the Magnolia State Bluegrass Association.
He said that for him, the banjo is the most difficult of stringed instruments to play and he is still trying to master the fiddle.
“I have three fiddles and I keep trying but I can’t hardly get a good ‘squark’ out of any of them,” he said with a laugh.
In an interview, Cooksey said music came naturally to him through his mother and father, Leona Wilson Cooksey and Lonnie Cooksey Sr.
“My mama was a preacher as well as a musician, so I had a very good teacher early in life," he said. "I was the youngest of 13 kids, and we had a great family. Mama and Daddy loved to sing and make music, so it was just natural that some of us kids picked it up from them."
Cooksey said he started playing guitar at age 7.
“I would watch Mama and Daddy play and pay attention to where they put their fingers on the strings, and before long, I was playing, too," he said. "I started traveling with the family to play music when I was young, and it just became a pattern that I would follow for the rest of my life."
He said his parents were both exceptional musicians and could play and sing without being able to read a note. He said the Cooksey Family Band never needed sheet music or printed copies of the songs they sang.
“My daddy could sit by a campfire when the sun went down and sing and play music all night long and never sing the same song twice. He never got tired of playing. ... When the rest of us wanted to stop, he would say, ‘Come on, just one more song.’ He was something else,” Cooksey recalled.
Both of his parents have died, but the family tradition continues. The Cooksey Family Band morphed into the Cooksey Family Legacy when Cooksey Jr.'s children joined the group. Son Floyd and daughter Carla perform with him regularly, and other family members join the group from time to time.
“He is just awesome ... just a wonderful man," Carla Cooksey said. "I’ve been traveling and performing with him since I was about 10 years old and just grew up with music. It’s been a wonderful life.”
“We had a bus we traveled in from one performance to the other, and we grew up on that bus," Floyd Cooksey said. "As kids, we would sleep on the racks and wherever else we could on the bus. It’s been a great ride.”
Cooksey Jr. was born in Baton Rouge, lived for a time in Denham Springs and now resides in Independence. Over the years, though, he traveled with bluegrass, country and gospel music bands and he spent some time in Nashville, Tennessee, the cultural center of country and bluegrass music.
“I hung around there for a while, and I saw musicians who were 10 times better than me walking the streets looking for a meal," he said. "When I saw that, I realized that I would be better off going home and singing with my family, and I have never regretted that decision. Making music with my family gave me the most joy of all.”
Despite the accolades he has won, Cooksey remains humble.
“I am grateful to be so honored and I appreciate those that have given me this honor, but really, I’m just a country boy who loves the Lord and loves to make music," he said. "It’s a great honor to play music in churches because music is a gift from the Lord."
Cooksey added that he has much to be thankful for.
“My faith, my family, my friends, my music ... all of that is a blessing beyond what I could ever have hoped for, and that blessing is all that I expect out of life. It’s been a good life and I don’t know that I could ask for anything more.”