Kemaya Hunter shows her new gift to Julia Jackson, Halo member. The Ladies of Halo (Helping and Leading Others) organized and distributed toys to some Wildcats at Woodland Park Magnet School. The students were able to choose from a variety of presents.
Mia Marshall, Halo member, helps Sheltlacia Bean choose the perfect gift. The Ladies of Halo (Helping and Leading Others) organized and distributed toys to some Wildcats at Woodland Park Magnet School. The students were able to choose from a variety of presents.
Diamond Andrews thinks hard about what present to select at an event the Ladies of Halo (Helping and Leading Others) organized and distributed toys to some Wildcats at Woodland Park Magnet School.
Breixon Ramon-Hernandez displays his gift to teacher Yashika Brown, while Anthony Richardson looks on along with Nathan Erwin.