Livingston Parish was a stop for the Little Read Wagon in December.
Little Read Wagon (pronounced “red”) is a nonprofit organization based in Norman, Oklahoma, that promotes literacy by sharing a love of books and reading.
One of the ways Little Read Wagon shares the love of reading is by visiting parks and playgrounds and hiding books for children to find and keep.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Lisa Gerard and her husband, Alan, left Norman, Oklahoma, to begin a trip across six southern states leaving books at playgrounds along the way. You can follow their trip on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/LittleReadWagon.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Gerards met local volunteer Marla Elsea to hide books at Kidz Korner Playland. Earlier in the day, Elsea had hidden books at five additional parks in Livingston Parish — Live Oak Sports Complex in Watson, C.E. “Punk” Smith Memorial Park in Walker, and North Park, South Park and L.M. Lockhart Park in Denham Springs. A total of 90 books were hidden in Livingston Parish.
Lisa Gerard, a retired teacher, is the founder. Though she did many book distribution events prior to officially launching Little Read Wagon, the organization was officially launched as a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization in the summer 2020. The organization gave out more than 10,000 books during its first year of operation.
Visit www.littlereadwagonok.com for information.