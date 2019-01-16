The Livingston Parish Library is introducing its new mobile hot spot lending program. The new program will allow patrons to “check out the internet” from all five branches of LPL beginning Feb. 1.
A mobile hot spot is a small device that emits a Wi-Fi signal. The signal enables users to connect personal devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets to the internet. The library’s mobile hot spot will allow up to 15 devices to be connected to the internet through the Verizon cellular data network with no data plan fees or limits, a news release said.
The release said the library hopes to offer a wealth of possibilities to the Livingston Parish community, including an opportunity help bridge the “digital divide” — the gap between those who have access to modern information and communications and those who do not.
“In an increasingly interconnected world, internet access is a vital component in our day-to-day life,” said Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov. “Many patrons visit our branches daily to utilize the library’s free computers and internet services. Offering mobile hot spot devices will allow them to meet their informational needs and stay connected to the library’s vast resources when they are unable to visit a branch.”
Patrons can borrow a mobile hot spot from their local LPL branch similar to how they would any book, DVD or digital device. The devices are portable, which means patrons will be able to stay connected no matter if they are at home or traveling on vacation.
Mobile hot spot borrower guidelines
- The patron must be at least 18 years or older and have a valid Livingston Parish Library card in good standing.
- The patron must be a Livingston Parish resident.
- The loan period for a mobile hot spot is one week. Late fees will be assessed for devices returned past their due date.
- In order to increase availability, mobile hot spots will not be able to be checked out by members of the same household more than once in a four-week span.
- For information on the mobile hot spot lending program, visit mylpl.info/mobilehotspot.
Other nontraditional material includes Learning Kits added in September 2018. These include telescopes, graphing calculators and microscopes that can be checked out by patrons.