Former Louisiana Sen. Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. was killed in a car wreck Sunday morning after driving into the path of an oncoming car on a Livingston Parish highway, authorities said.
The Louisiana State Police said Fontenot, 58, of Denham Springs, failed to yield for an oncoming Lexus while making a left turn around 11:30 a.m. on LA 63. The Lexus struck the passenger side of Fontenot's car, State Police said.
Fontenot, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died of his injuries after being brought to the hospital, State Police said.
Officials were still reviewing how the crash happened and said Sunday evening that investigators were awaiting toxicology reports.
Fontenot served 12 years in the Legislature until he retired from state politics in 2007, citing difficulties balancing his duties as a lawmaker with a full-time job for ExxonMobile. At the time, he was among a handful of veteran senators who observers speculated would run for President of the Senate.
Current Sen. Dale M. Erdey succeeded Fontenot in 2008.