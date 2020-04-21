Livingston Young Professionals are seeking to stay "In the Loop" with a Zoom get-together for its quarterly membership meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
The speaker will be Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Jody Purvis. Chamber CEO April Wehrs and LYP Council Chairman Ross Kinchen are also on the program. Smaller groups are invited to hang out in breakout rooms following the updates.
The requirement to be a LYP member has been lifted for this meeting. All chamber members reps can attend.
Visit business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/lyp-livingston-young-professionals-member-meeting-april-2020-7528 to sign up. Use your email address associated with your chamber account to register.