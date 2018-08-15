DENHAM SPRINGS — A crowd gathered at the Old City Hall Museum on Saturday heard Miranda Restovic, executive director of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, describe Denham Springs as a perfect example of being “the heart of Louisiana,” as she signaled the opening of the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit.
Restovic described the exhibit’s opening as “a celebration of community resilience” and praised the Livingston Parish community for its recovery from the floods of August 2016. Choosing Denham Springs as a site for the Smithsonian exhibit was a “natural,” she said, adding that the people of Denham Springs demonstrated that they were a “community with heart” during recovery from the flood of August 2016.
Joining her in offering remarks at the exhibit’s opening were Garret Graves, U.S. congressman for the 6th Congressional District; Gerard Landry, mayor of Denham Springs; and Layton Ricks, parish president.
The exhibit, which is available for viewing through Sept. 22, is spread out on the first and second floors of the Old City Hall Museum. The Water/Ways, part of the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibitions, came to Denham Springs through the sponsorship of the Endowment for the Humanities and the Walton Family Foundation. Locally, Denham Springs Main Street is the host group for the exhibit.
Saturday’s opening ceremony, which was dedicated to all who offered assistance during the August floods of two years ago, was the first of a number of events scheduled in connection with the exhibit’s visit to Denham Springs. After remarks from the major speakers, a large crowd entered the Old City Hall Museum to peruse the exhibit. Brightly colored carousels and free-standing panels tell the story of the importance of water — and its potential dangers — through photos and interactive devices.
Graves, keynote speaker for the occasion, commended the residents of Livingston Parish for how they reacted to the flood. “I will never forget the scenes during the early stages of the flood … people floating on inflated mattresses, little swimming pools, anything that would float. I also remember those who came out in their private boats to save neighbors and strangers alike. You, the good people of Livingston Parish, opened your homes and your hearts to those in need,” he said.
Turning to the recovery process, Graves said, “You didn’t stop when the waters went down. Everyone rolled up their sleeves and got after it. Agency heads in Washington, D.C., learned some things from this flood, and they can apply those lessons when a catastrophe like this occurs elsewhere."
The congressman said the government has spent millions of dollars in assistance and added, “This is a good investment.”
Graves said that with federal dollars the long-discussed flood prevention program involving the Comite River Basin can move forward.
In his opening remarks, Landry recounted his experiences during the flood, noting that he and other city officials never expected the catastrophe that the flood would eventually become. Despite the challenges, Landry said, the people of Denham Springs bonded together and went to work offering assistance to those in the most dire of circumstances.
“We will forever be grateful for the policemen, firemen, Cajun Navy, first responders, those too many to mention, who did the right thing even though many of them had seen their own homes go under water. We are a faith-based community and every church was flooded, but that didn’t stop the churches from opening their hearts to those in need. It has been a tough two years, but we got through it together,” he said.
Ricks echoed Landry’s observations.
“The volunteers came through during those dark days,” he said. “It was neighbor helping neighbor. …People were willing to take care of others at a cost to themselves. Everybody seemed to know what to do. … It was a remarkable time.”
Ricks said Livingston Parish “is about 92 to 95 percent restored.”
Donna Jennings, executive director of Denham Springs Main Street, said her group was honored to bring the Smithsonian exhibition to her city.
“This is something that should be of great interest to everyone, and we hope that our citizens will take advantage of this exhibit and visit the Old City Hall Museum,” she said. “We also think that it can give downtown an economic boost. Visitors to the exhibit will probably spend some time in the area and visit the shops and restaurants. It’s a great thing for our city.”
The Old City Hall Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
A number of event offered in connection to the exhibit will be offered throughout August and early September. A listing of those programs can be obtained online through denhamspringsmainstreet.org.