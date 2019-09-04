THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pears, milk

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Roast beef or turkey with cheese po-boy, Cajun fries, relish cup, apple, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

September menus not available.

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal

Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, sweet peas, pears, milk

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Doughnuts or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Soft beef tacos, shredded cheese, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pineapple tidbits, milk

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Extravaganza, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, sliced peaches, milk

SEPT. 12

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk

