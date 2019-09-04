THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pears, milk
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Roast beef or turkey with cheese po-boy, Cajun fries, relish cup, apple, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
September menus not available.
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks or cereal
Lunch: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, sweet peas, pears, milk
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Doughnuts or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Soft beef tacos, shredded cheese, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pineapple tidbits, milk
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Extravaganza, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, mac and cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, sliced peaches, milk
SEPT. 12
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk