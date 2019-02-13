SLIDELL — A Ponchatoula mother of three was selected Jan. 17 to receive a full-arch restoration procedure, a complete smile makeover worth $50,000, free of charge, a news release said.
Dr. Nathan Brown, of Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery, designed his first philanthropic initiative this year that offered the community a monthlong opportunity to send in their stories explaining the challenges and barriers they face in regard to their poor oral health. Over 300 people applied, and Miranda Charbonnet, 41, was the recipient selected at a private event held at the practice. Brown hopes to make it an annual event.
Living with 12 missing teeth and in constant fear that her remaining decayed and broken teeth will fail on her, too, Charbonnet has suffered with poor oral health over the past 10 years. And that health gradually is getting worse.
It is not uncommon for people with bad teeth to be stigmatized both in social and professional settings. Charbonnet works in early childhood development services and is constantly told by students that she needs to brush her teeth, the release said. She said she feels so ashamed by her appearance that she has lost all of her self-confidence. She is studying for her bachelor’s degree to become a teacher but feels held back by her smile.
Asked what a smile makeover would mean to her, Charbonnet said, “It would be life-changing to be able to smile with my students. With my teeth now, they think I’m mean. I want them to trust me and know that I only want the best for them.”
Brown said, “There is no greater signature of confidence than a healthy smile — it impacts every aspect of a person’s life. It was difficult to select just one patient, but we are thrilled to take this journey with Miranda and watch her grow throughout this process.”
Brown is partnering with restorative dentist Dr. Robert Rooney, of Slidell, and Zimmer Biomet Dental Implant Co. to complete the procedure.
To learn about Northlake Oral & Facial Surgery and to follow the progress of Charbonnet’s smile transformation, visit www.northlakeofs.com.