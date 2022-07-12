Young Professionals Conference planned
The inaugural Livingston Young Professionals Conference along with its speaker line up has been announced. The event is aimed at area-wide young professionals ages 21 to 40.
The event will feature keynote speakers who plan to share their paths to their positions. They include Kim Sanders, managing partner of LA Champagne; David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; and Benton Thames, former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and commander for the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
The two-hour event also will feature seven expo-type vendors, dedicated networking time, swag and giveaways.
The event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 29, at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs.
For information and to register, contact the Livingston Parish Chamber at (225) 665-8155. Online registration is at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
Leadership Livingston applications: The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m. July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.
Lots happening at the library
Don’t forget the library has an active summer schedule. Visit www.mylpl.info to see the complete calendar and to register.
Craft projects, reading groups for various ages and more in-person event are planned. Register ahead of time on the web or by phone at the branch.
Learn something this summer
The Southeastern Louisiana University Livingston Campus is hosting several classes in July.
These include yoga, cookie decorating, resin art, knitting, bouquet building and more. Classes on Google and Excel are also available. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/index.html for details.
The Explore Nature program has two classes left.
- Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist will be Thursday, July 14.
- Louisiana Natives for your Landscape is Aug. 4
They meet at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, continue. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.