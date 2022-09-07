Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. has a new home, still in Albany, but now in a new building right near Albany Town Hall.
Owner and attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening Aug. 19, along with public officials, chamber Ambassadors, and family and friends.
Bankston Law Firm has been open since June 2015 and specializes in family law, personal injury and wills and successions.
Bankston said her team serves their clients with energy and enthusiasm and strive to set themselves apart from larger law firms.
Good Deeds Title Co., which is housed in the same building, handles various land transactions and closings.
Both businesses service Livingston Parish as well as Tangipahoa Parish and Baton Rouge areas. Bankston purchased the land for the new building over a year ago.
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. is at 30168 Beregi St., Albany, and can be reached at (225) 209-1500 or online at www.lesliebankston.com.