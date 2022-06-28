More than 250 people attended the Livingston Parish Public School’s Career Fair on June 3 to seek job positions with the district.
Many applicants were wanting to make career changes and go into teaching, while others in education systems elsewhere were wanting to join Livingston Parish’s ranks, a news release said.
The daylong event was held at Denham Springs Junior High School. It was the first recruiting event hosted by the district since before the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really a successful event, and it gave persons interested in Livingston Schools an opportunity to meet several school administrators and learn about a variety of opportunities available within our system,” Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran said.
Vampran said job applications are being accepted in all classifications across the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service technicians, maintenance workers, technology specialists and various special education professionals.
Michael Partin, who interviewed with some of the district’s high school administrators, said his was formerly in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked as a shipping receiving manager for a warehouse, but wanted a career change that allowed him to work with youth.
“I’ve helped a lot with my church over the years and knew that being a teacher was really what I wanted to do with my life. My wife helped to talk me into the decision, and so here I am today seeking an opportunity,” Partin said.
“I would like to teach drafting, history and social studies,” he added.
Sage Kling said she works in a private school setting that specializes in educating children with social behavior issues. She said she wanted to bring her specialized teaching skills to the public-school sector.
“I live in the Maurepas area, and although I went to school in Ascension Parish and am near parts of that community, I want to work in Livingston Parish,” Kling said.
Rashanda Robinson said she had been displaced from Terrebonne Parish by Hurricane Ida and is now wanting to stay and work in Livingston Parish. She said she has worked in early childhood centers in the past but is hoping to work in a local elementary school and pursue teaching certification through the state’s alternative certification program.
“It is always exciting to work with new employees who bring fresh ideas and perspectives to our system,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
“We recognized that being an educator is a calling, and being a good educator is combination of dedication, support and a positive environment,” he said. “That’s why Livingston Parish Schools is committed to providing the professional support and positive environment our teachers and administrators need to truly do their jobs, and ultimately, make a positive difference in the lives of our children.”
Vampran noted that anyone interested in seeking a position with Livingston Parish Public Schools can contact the district office at (225) 686-7044 or fill out an application online by visiting www.lpsb.org/our_district/departments/human_resources/employment.