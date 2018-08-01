David M. Williams was recently inducted into the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame during a reception at the Louisiana 4-H Museum in Mansura.
His family attended the induction ceremony and accepted the award on his behalf.
Williams, who died in 2017, was an integral part of the 4-H family beginning in 1977 when he began his tenure as an LSU dairy science employee. In 1980, David became an extension faculty member for the 4-H Youth Development Program, where he used clinics, workshops and field days at the parish, regional and state levels to train 4-H and FFA members in outdoor skills, communications, livestock, finances, photography, character development, food preparation and nutrition.
He authored several statewide materials by serving on curriculum development teams and taught at an estimated 4,000 4-H Club meetings.
Williams also guided project work as an advisory committee member and served as a volunteer at the state level in poultry, beef, swine, goat, horse, dairy and leadership.
He was nominated for and won several awards including the Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents Distinguished Service Award and the Meritorious Service Award, Continuing Excellence Awards and Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service Program Excellence Awards. He was nominated twice for the USDA Secretary’s Honor Award for Personal and Professional Excellence.