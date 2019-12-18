The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce held its 24th annual Golf Outing on Nov. 18.
The Hancock Whitney team of Josh Johnson, Stephen David, Damon Duhon and Josh Dantin placed first.
Second place was the Hannis T. Bourgeois team, of David Wascom, Chad Zeppuhar, Mike Magee and Terry Leon; and third place was Kean Miller, of Edward Noland, Forrest Guedry, Taylor Dodge and Tiner George.
Other contests and the winners included:
- Putting Contest: Will Thibant, Coleman Partners
- Closest to the Pin:David Bennett, LEDC
- Ball Drop: Chad Bacas, Forte & Tablada
- Longest Drive: David Bennett, LEDC
- Poker Run: Kenny Wall, 4 of a kind/Jacks
The 25th annual event will be Oct. 26.