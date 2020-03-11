HAMMOND — Officials from Southeastern Louisiana University and Baton Rouge Community College signed an articulation agreement recently to officially align resources that will provide successful BRCC students with the opportunity to progress directly into Southeastern’s bachelor of arts program in criminal justice.
An articulation agreement is a cooperative endeavor between a two-year community college program that offers associate degrees and a four-year institution that provides students with an easy transition through the sharing of application and admissions information, transcripts and other records.
The agreement will facilitate transfer to Southeastern’s bachelor’s degree program in criminal justice upon the student’s completion of the associate of arts Louisiana transfer, criminal justice concentration at BRCC.
BRCC students will take 60 credit hours, which include all of their general education coursework and introductory coursework in criminal justice. The remaining 60 hours at Southeastern will focus specifically on criminal justice topics.
“This agreement represents another sign of cooperation between Louisiana institutions intended to advance the success of higher education students at both the community college and university levels,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain.
“Baton Rouge Community College is deeply committed to helping our students succeed. This includes strengthening our transfer pathways and forging new agreements with four-year institutions,” said BRCC Interim Chancellor Willie E. Smith. “This agreement with Southeastern will not only allow a seamless transfer for our students, but will create a clear pathway for success.”