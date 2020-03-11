Officials from Southeastern Louisiana University and Baton Rouge Community College signed an agreement Friday to officially align resources that will provide successful BRCC students with the opportunity to progress directly into Southeastern’s bachelor of arts program in criminal justice. Attending the signing are, from left, BRCC Dean of Business, Social Sciences and History Todd Dozier, BRCC Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Laura Younger, BRCC Interim Chancellor Willie E. Smith, Southeastern President John L. Crain, Southeastern Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tena Golding, and Southeastern Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Karen Fontenot.