In an address during the opening of “The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II” exhibit at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, speaker Bill Robison noted that Louisiana residents had “punched above their weight” in making contributions to the winning of the war that engulfed much of the world in the 1940s.
Robison, head of the Department of History and Political Science at Southeastern Louisiana University, went on to explain that the expression, “punching above one’s weight,” was an old term associated with boxing where a fighter contributed much more to the bout in which he was engaged than was expected by his size and experience.
“Louisiana, despite its size in population relative to other states, did much more than its share to help assure that the ultimate outcome of the war would be favorable to our nation and the other nations engaged in this great war,” Robison explained.
Before listing the state’s contributions to the war effort, Robison welcomed the large crowd gathered at the Arts Center to view the exhibit, which is on loan from The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The exhibit’s opening was May 6, and it will remain on display at the gallery through June 17. The gallery is open from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Robison said the exhibition, originally conceived and created in 2017, has been attracting huge audiences wherever it has been shown. “This exhibit helps to tell the story of the many ways that the residents of Louisiana shouldered their responsibility to assist in helping the war effort. The exhibit should be of interest to all who appreciate what our parents and grandparents accomplished in their willingness to assist their nation during this time of crisis.”
He pointed out that the state hosted several years of military maneuvers in central Louisiana including the largest in American history up to that point in 1941. The maneuvers involved important military figures such as George Marshall, George Patton and Dwight D. Eisenhower. Central Louisiana was the home of several large military bases including Camp Claiborne, Camp Beauregard, Camp Livingston, the then Alexandra Air Field and Fort Polk. Louisiana was also the site of several prisoner-of-war camps, including one in Hammond.
“Louisiana had a leading role in manufacturing, including the Higgins boats that Eisenhower credited with winning the war, high octane airplane fuel and synthetic rubber at the Standard Oil plant in Baton Rouge, battleships, tank parts, shells, uniforms, and much more, Robinson said. “Of course, Louisiana also supplied many military personnel to the war, and this was perhaps one of its greatest contributions.”
“The Pelican State Goes to War exhibit evokes memories from almost everyone who sees it, notably memories of how many rural white sharecroppers, African-Americans, and women who worked in manufacturing or traveled abroad in the military for the first time," he said.
"The exhibit also reminds us that the efforts of individual Americans, regardless of gender or ethnicity, helped save Western Civilization by freeing the world from the oppression of Nazi Germany and Imperialist Japan," Robinson said. "By liberating Western Europe where liberty and democracy were most deeply rooted, America and her allies made possible the postwar policy of containment that has protected the West during the Cold War," he said.
Featured at the exhibit are large panels that explain the many ways in which Louisiana residents were engaged in the war. On display are World War II uniforms, items such as canteens, small weapons, maps, souvenirs brought back by soldiers, and interesting stories of individuals who contributed to the war effort in various ways.
As part of the exhibit, a trio of Hammond residents, Katherine Blair, Denise Holley and Jeffery Talbot set up a companion exhibit, “The Service,” which is on exhibit in the balcony gallery of the Arts Center. This exhibit features local artifacts on loan from area and regional residents. This part of the exhibit puts the spotlight on accomplishments of Southeast Louisiana residents during the war.
Melissa Griffin, director of the Hammond Regional Arts Center said of the exhibit, “we were very excited to bring this special collection to our Arts Center. I think that it is interesting that an exhibit such as this brings the arts and history together. Much of what is on display was preserved because it was photographed and photography is an art. Some of the displays demonstrate that art played a part in the war. Just being able to tell the story of some of the most challenging years in our nation’s history is part of our culture and preserving and sharing aspects of our culture is part of what our Art Center is all about.”
Griffin said that exhibit was brought to Hammond in two trucks and that personnel from the World War II Museum spent two days setting up the exhibit. She said she anticipates a steady stream of visitors to the gallery for the duration of the exhibit’s visit to Hammond.
The exhibit, a presentation of the Alta and John Franks Foundation, was sponsored locally by the Sun Risers Rotary Club and First Guaranty Bank.