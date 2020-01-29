The University of Southern Mississippi released its honor rolls for Fall 2019.

Students are placed on the president’s list if they have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a load of 12 semester hours or more during fall or spring, nine or more during summer, provided they have no grade of incomplete for the term.

Students are placed on the dean’s list if they have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a minimum academic load of 12 semester hours or more during fall or spring, nine or more during summer, provided they have no grade of D or below for the term.

Students from the area include:

President’s list

Clinton: Callie Ann Venable

Denham Springs: Taylor Marie Alleman

Geismar: Garrett Joseph Tassin

Gonzales: Tevin Thompson

Zachary: Anastasia Marie Gueltig, Ashton Brianne Homes, Stephanie Ruth Schlorke

Walker: William Matthew Bennett, Nikki Autumn Ward

Dean’s list

Albany: Peyton Alexandria Kahl, Carolyn Elaine McCallister

Baker: Donald Jamal Butler Jr.

Baton Rouge: Catherine Courtney Curry, Mary Scott Dieterich, Cole Jennings Engle, Logan Elise Lewis, Kelsey Marie Richard, Tionne Lorraine Valentine, Markayla Diuana Vallien

Ethel: Sydnie M. Lyons

Gonzales: Emily Elizabeth Boudreaux

Greenwell Springs: Jason Garrett

Hammond: Fiona Marie Hawkins, Kerrigan Diane Jackson

Jackson: Grace Malayne Booth

Prairieville: Camden Summer Creel, Jack J. Kulpa, Melanie Brooke Miller

Zachary: Madison Audrey Neal

