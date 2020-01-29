The University of Southern Mississippi released its honor rolls for Fall 2019.
Students are placed on the president’s list if they have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a load of 12 semester hours or more during fall or spring, nine or more during summer, provided they have no grade of incomplete for the term.
Students are placed on the dean’s list if they have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a minimum academic load of 12 semester hours or more during fall or spring, nine or more during summer, provided they have no grade of D or below for the term.
Students from the area include:
President’s list
Clinton: Callie Ann Venable
Denham Springs: Taylor Marie Alleman
Geismar: Garrett Joseph Tassin
Gonzales: Tevin Thompson
Zachary: Anastasia Marie Gueltig, Ashton Brianne Homes, Stephanie Ruth Schlorke
Walker: William Matthew Bennett, Nikki Autumn Ward
Dean’s list
Albany: Peyton Alexandria Kahl, Carolyn Elaine McCallister
Baker: Donald Jamal Butler Jr.
Baton Rouge: Catherine Courtney Curry, Mary Scott Dieterich, Cole Jennings Engle, Logan Elise Lewis, Kelsey Marie Richard, Tionne Lorraine Valentine, Markayla Diuana Vallien
Ethel: Sydnie M. Lyons
Gonzales: Emily Elizabeth Boudreaux
Greenwell Springs: Jason Garrett
Hammond: Fiona Marie Hawkins, Kerrigan Diane Jackson
Jackson: Grace Malayne Booth
Prairieville: Camden Summer Creel, Jack J. Kulpa, Melanie Brooke Miller
Zachary: Madison Audrey Neal