Oct. 24
Davis, Brandon: 36, 17515 Benjamin Walk, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Goodwill, Rodrick: 26, 3328 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, theft, fugitive.
Spriggs, Eric: 33, 57961 Barrow St., Plaquemine, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Brown, Cody Michael: 33, 15417 Ridge Road, Mareupas, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, violation of protective orders.
Aguirre, Steven: 59, 22164 Chinguapin Road, Maurepas, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
James, Stephen Randall: 40, 22345 Crane St., Maurepas, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years, possession of marijuana, turning movements and required signals, stop signs and yield signs, switched plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Ledford, Jonathan Brock: 31, 124 Flower Lane, Farmerville, parole.
King, Stephen Richard: 22, 32166 Weiss Road, Walker, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Franklin, Willie J.: 43, 30952 White Leaf Road, Denham Springs, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
Oct. 25
Ocampo, Victor: 22, no address available, fugitive.
Palmer, John Louis: 36, 20579 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, careless operation, switched plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Persall, Edgar: 32, 13577 Sycamore Drive, Walker, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things.
Weatherford, Victoria: 24, 31050 La. 16, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Howze, Chase Mitchel: 30, 21322 Albert Zeigler Road, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, theft.
Marcello, Clint J.: 48, 15060 Joor Road, Zachary, two counts violation of protective orders, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic control signals, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Marcello, Catherine: 52, 7556 Impson Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Williams, Eric: 32, 13627 Jim Tilley St., Walker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Shannon, Teschone: 31, 11360 Palmetto Lake Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Hiller, William Peter: 34, 29990 Pine Drive, No. 6, Albany, violation of protective orders.
Lehr, Paul: 44, 13585 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Knox, Coushatta: 35, 8909 Goliate Ave., Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Cavalier, Lucas: 30, 08866 Dave Clark Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Sanders, Donna: 36, 50331 La. 51, No. 15, Tickfaw, criminal mischief.
Waguespack, Jareth: 28, 40198 Pecan Road, Ponchatoula, theft.
Bankston, Jessica: 35, 7649 Joan Marie Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, theft.
Francois, Jason J.: 35, 27198 S. Red Oak Road, Livingston, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Arnold, Charles J.: 32, 27946 Hancock, Holden, Parole, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wright, Angie Marie: 29, 30814 Lilac St., Denham Springs, probation.
Ambrose, Donald Kenneth: 39, 9212 Lockhart Road, No. 35, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rheams, Kelvin: 27, 1280 Glenbrooke Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Oct. 26
Derozan, Kobe: 17, 6142 Cyrus Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Sullivan, Robert Milton: 32, 7644 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, attempt/theft of a motor vehicle.
Carughi, Blake: 25, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic, littering prohibited, expired motor vehicle insurance, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, violations of provisions, regulations or orders when penalty, failure to pay child support.
Meadors, Robert: 70, 21378 Stone Bridge Court, Denham Springs, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm.
Gott, Jacqueline: 34, 22137 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bohannon, Olin: 48, 4223 Cooper, Jackson, residential contractor fraud.
Fox, Andrew Scott: 29, 8441 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, speeding.
Carriere, Aristille: 55, 38035 Bying St., Albany, stalking, obscenity.
Watson, Hunter A.: 27, no address available, fugitive.
Gray, Manuel R.: 66, 13288 Dot Lee Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, resisting an officer.
Johnson, Hassen Jamal: 41, 12021 Haven Ave., Baton Rouge, probation administrative sanction.
Brignac, Tammy D.: 51, French Settlement, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, resisting an officer.
Smith, Tracy: 49, 8168 Crown Fay Marina, St. Thomas, residential contractor fraud, contractors/misapplication of payments prohibited.
Oct. 27
Williams, Eric D.: 32, 13627 Jim Tilly Road, Walker, simple robbery.
Pierson, Theresa G.: 52, 20407 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, two counts theft, resisting an officer.
Hoyt, Jason Hunter: 31, 27036 Blahut Road, Hammond, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, four counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Todd, Shirill: 59, 428 Eugene St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Jerry: 55, 25250 Pardu Lane, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Wesley, Sean Paul: 50, 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things.
Horton, Joseph: 36, 20085 La. 16, Denham Springs, theft.
Melancon, Jeremy: 44, homeless, parole.
Goings, Kodie: 25, 28073 Satsuma Road, Livingston, simple burglary.
Morris, Brandon Anthony: 20, 35565 Bend Drive, Denham Springs, two counts resisting an officer, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, no driver's license, examination of applicants required/classes of licenses, fugitive.
Jones, Cody Ray: 26, 22414 Achrod Road, Denham Springs, hit-and-run driving, following vehicles, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Holmes, Andrew S.: 44, 18450 Cottonwood Drive, Livingston, illegal possession of stolen things.
Clotiaux, Sean E.: 45, 15013 Woodmass Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, reckless operation of a vehicle, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, owner to secure registration.
Mclin, Jason Wayne: 41, 15077 Cross Gate Drive, Walker, violation of protective orders, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Wilsford, Courtney: 34, 8922, Denham Springs, careless operation, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Manning, Ronda D.: 48, 29679 Livingston St., Albany, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts traffic bench warrant, speeding.
Oct. 28
Oliphant, Harold B.: 38, 30557 George White Road, Holden, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic bench warrant.
Garner, Wade Edward: 56, Browden St., Walker, simple battery.
Summers, Justin Leigh: 43, 8713 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery.
Mcmanus, Robert: 50, 10345 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, barricades, signs, and signals, licensee must give notice of change of address.
Morgan, Marcus: 51, 23605 Primrose Court, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Kidwell, Kellie: 35, 28928 Ross Trail, Albany, theft.
Gamaz, Lorenzo: 21, 26229 La. 447, Walker, hit-and-run driving, negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, accident reports/when and to whom made/information aid.
Turk, Katie: 28, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, Tail Lamps, four counts operating vehicles with suspended license/other offenses, security required, following vehicles, two counts stop signs and yield signs, speeding, simple battery, aggravated assault.
Gutierrez, Perla: 39, 8793 Shadow Bluff Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, speeding.
Sheehan, Robert: 49, 34843 Gravesbriar St., Denham Springs, hit-and-run driving.
Demars, Benigno Frank: 23, 8200 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Oct. 29
Guillot, Kevin: 32, 1008 Bayou Drive, Pierre Part, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Domenique: 22, 409 East St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
Jenkins, Ashley M.: 36, 11036 Tynewood St., Walker, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, stopping, parking, or standing upon the highway shoulder, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Aucoin, Christopher: 29, 8906 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misrepresentation during booking.
Rushton, Kedric: 40, 13638 Travis St., Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Guerrero, Kevin: 22, 30809 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Walker, Jacob Dale: 32, 9713 Walker Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
Stewart, Mikeshia: 29, 1308 Rosenwalt St., Baton Rouge, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return, security required, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, two counts child passenger restraint system.
Jones, Derrick: 19, 4943 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Barnes, Darius: 28, 24006 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, simple battery domestic violence.
Guitreau, Melissa: 46, 17455 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, felony theft, forgery, malfeasance in office.
Johnson, Edna Christine: 39, 8673 Chippewa Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery.
Rudd'el, Willie: 44, 415 Petes Highway, Denham Springs, contempt of court, vehicle license required, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Dameron, Daniel: 32, 38336 Little Woods Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Williams, Santonio M.: 35, 34556 La. 1019, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, cyberstalking.
Milton, Michael: 48, 127 Easterly Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Garner, Wade Edward: 56, 30240 Browden St., Walker, parole.
Jennings, Afton D.: 31, 8222 Thistle St., Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Stein, Ricky: 38, 3556 Cherry St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Vallee, Olivia A.: 21, 36508 Rosalie Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
White, Jeannette M.: 44, 12905 Arnold Road, Walker, simple battery, security required, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, speeding, failure to appear.
Mcclaskey, James A.: 53, 12905 Arnold Road, Walker, parole.
Lloyd, Cedric: 20, 26405 Laura Lane, Springfield, No. 43, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, resisting an officer, probation.
Mcgee, K'shune: 17, Kangaroo, Albany, simple burglary, probation.
Oct. 30
Watkins, Thomas: 46, 5055 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with force or violence, criminal trespass.
Kinchen, Morgan: 34, 28055 Dogwood Lane, Albany, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Zachary, Jason Wade: 26, 29400 Sonya Hope Drive, Livingston, hit-and-run driving, security required.
Quinones, Alfonso: 30, 10077 Juban Court, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Valladares, Francisco: 42, 1263 N. Woodcrest St., Denham Springs, two counts misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Palmer, Victor Cole: 25, 31653 Pete Bankston, Holden, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Connor, Grant Deion: 21, 37269 Ski Side Drive, Prairieville, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Cassels, Kane: 18, 13553 Landover Drive, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, simple assault, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Price, Courtney Paline: 39, 26487 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, two counts theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal trespass.
Delatorre, Carlos: 27, 16731 Stephinie St., Baton Rouge, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Planchard, Andrew: 50, 10344 Celtic Drive, Apt. 6, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Dunn, Dominik: 21, 47034 Krogen Kove Loop, Apt. D, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Carter, Connor: 21, 318 Reiher Road, Mandeville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Peavy, Beverly: 29, 30905 Burgess Road, Lot 1413, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Frazee, Jared Anthony: 47, 30505 Burgess Road, Lot 14B, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of firearm/carry/concealed weapon by convicted felon, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Basco, John Thomas: 37, 676 Taylorbrook St., Gretna, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, owner to secure registration, theft.
Weber, Dylan: 25, 14313 Herring St., Walker, theft.
Hedgepeth, Andrew: 21, 9032 Springride St., Denham Springs, sexual battery, simple battery of the infirm, disturbing the peace, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Brignac, Harry: 71, French Settlement, malfeasance in office.
Bailey, Rion: 28, homeless, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Reyes, Joshua Jole: 33, 37480 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, two counts safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, speeding, traffic bench warrant, secretary to require periodical inspection.
Parham, Thomas: 31, 33834 Red Parham Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Shelton, Jacob: 33, 30205 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Borne, Jada: 25, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bennett, Mason J.: 23, 206 Centerville St. N.W., Denham Springs, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, driving on roadway lane for traffic, security required, examination of applicants required/classes of licenses, speeding, special restrictions on lamps.
Oct. 31
Farris, Tiffany: 23, 13388 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia.