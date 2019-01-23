Gloria Davis, mother of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community chapter member Donna Bouterie, won the 2018 scholarship raffle quilt.
The Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community, an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Extension Service, awards a scholarship each year to a graduating Tangipahoa Parish high school senior fully funded by the quilt raffle.
Application for the scholarship, valued at $1,000, is available at any local high school’s counselors office, from the 4-H agents or by contacting the LSU Extension office and requesting a copy. Deadline for submission is March 28.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the next scholarship raffle or to get more information about TVFC can contact the LSU Extension office at (985) 748-9381.