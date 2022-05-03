Melissa Ott has been named executive vice president and CFO of Pelican State Credit Union, second-in-command to the CEO/president, a news release said.
She began her career at Pelican over 20 years ago while studying accounting at LSU in 2000. As she took on different roles at the credit union, she consistently demonstrated humility, integrity and innovation, the release said.
"She is driven to make Pelican be the best credit union for our members and the best place to work for our team," said Pelican CEO/President Jeffrey K. Conrad. "Melissa is energized by her study of behavioral management and emotional intelligence. She concentrates her efforts on uplifting those around her and coaching them to reach their potential."
Ott has been recognized by the Livingston Parish Chamber with a Women's Leadership Award and by the Credit Union National Association as a Rock Star. She is often asked to speak at national conferences and provide mentorship to individuals and companies in all industries.