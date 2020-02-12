Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson and Central recently partnered with Child Advocacy Services to raise awareness and funds to support crucial services for children in Livingston Parish, a news release said.
Oak Point invited customers to make donations when checking out in its two store locations and displayed Child Advocacy Services’ “Bag Child Abuse” reusable shopping totes. The Oak Point team, as well as the community, came together to support the nonprofit's mission to “Give Voice, Healing and Security to children.”
Oak Point offered a grant toward services for children as a match for the funds raised by its employees and customers, the release said.
“What a privilege it was to partner with Child Advocacy Services this past December,” said Summer Orges, whose family owns the stores. “Our stores in Watson and Central were able to bring community awareness and monetary support by inviting our customers to donate toward a matching grant for this much deserving organization. We expected our community to show the same incredible generosity they have in the past, but we were blown away by the outpouring of excitement amongst our team and customers. It has truly been a blessing to see our community excited to help their most vulnerable members.”
Child Advocacy Services is a private, nonprofit umbrella agency providing services through the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, the Children’s Advocacy Center Program and other services supporting its mission to give Voice, Healing, and Security to children. The nonprofit offers advocacy, clinical services and prevention education for children and families in 10 parishes including Ascension, Assumption, East and West Feliciana, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa.