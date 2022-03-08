USA Today bestselling author Donna Everhart is set to visit the Livingston Parish Library on Thursday, March 10. The event will take place at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Born and reared in Raleigh, North Carolina, Everhart is the author of titles such as "The Road to Bittersweet" and "The Moonshiner’s Daughter." Everhart will visit the library to discuss her latest novel "The Saints of Swallow Hill."
This program is presented in partnership with Cavalier House Books, of Denham Springs.
Patrons interested in attending this free event should register by visiting the library’s website at www.mylpl.info or calling the library at (225) 686-4100. A member of the library staff will be able to assist and provide more details about the event.
Some describe Everhart's latest book as combination of "Where the Crawdads Sing" meets "The Four Winds." Everhart immerses readers in the turpentine camps and pine forests of the American South during the Great Depression.
This story of friendship, survival and three vagabonds' intersecting lives will stay with readers long after turning the final page, according to a news release. In the dense pine forests of North Carolina, turpentiners labor, hacking into tree trunks to draw out the sticky sap that gives the Tar Heel State its nickname, and hauling the resin to stills to be refined.
Among them is Rae Lynn Cobb and her husband, Warren, who run a small turpentine farm together. Though the work is hard and often dangerous, Rae Lynn, who spent her childhood in an orphanage, is thankful for it — and for her kind if careless husband.
When Warren falls victim to his own negligence, Rae Lynn undertakes a desperate act of mercy. To keep herself from jail, she disguises herself as a man named Ray and heads to the only place she can think of that might offer anonymity — a turpentine camp in Georgia named Swallow Hill. Swallow Hill is no easy haven. The camp is isolated and squalid, and commissary owner Otis Riddle takes out his frustrations on his browbeaten wife, Cornelia.
Although Rae Lynn works tirelessly, she becomes a target for Crow, the ever-watchful woods rider who checks each laborer’s tally. Delwood Reese, who’s come to Swallow Hill hoping for his own redemption, offers Ray a small measure of protection, and is determined to improve their conditions. As Rae Lynn forges a deeper friendship with both Del and Cornelia, she begins to envision a path out of the camp. But she will have to come to terms with her past, with all its pain and beauty, before she can open herself to a new life and seize the chance to begin again.