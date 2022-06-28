Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau has been selected as a Telly Winner for their video showcasing the spirit and life in Livingston Parish, a news release said.
Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau with Paul Catalanotto worked to create “Livingston Parish Unusual Times,” showcasing the strength and spirit of Livingston Parish during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The video walks through life in Livingston Parish from the waterways of the parish to the Denham Springs Antique District. It showcases the strength of the community that comes together to welcome visitors. The pandemic brought a lot of uncertainty for communities across the nation, Livingston Parish was no exception, the release said.
“Livingston Parish is a resilient community,” said Eric Edwards, executive director of the bureau. “During difficult times our community always pulls together. This is one of the reasons why Livingston Parish is a great place to visit and explore the wonderful outdoors and shop.”
“When we were making this, we didn’t know when we would reopen.” Paul Catalanotto remembers. “I was happy to be a part of something positive for the community.”
Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1Ec4PTPAbA to watch the video.