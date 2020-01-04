Tha antique stores along Ponchatoula's main drag with their distinctive brick facades will likely be getting a face-lift and new neighbors in 2020 as the city undertakes a massive downtown revitalization effort.

With a recently employed downtown revitalization director, a board of directors and diversity beginning to show in the opening of new businesses, officials are optimistic about making the strawberry capital a destination of its own.

“I think what we’re looking to do is really pump some adrenaline into the town,” revitalization committee board member Ray Stevens said.

Stevens, who with his wife owns downtown boutique Moss & Berry and the short-term rental above it, said the board and city officials working on the project plan to tackle initial goals like beautification projects and building resources for existing business owners before making an expansion plan.

Downtown revitalization director Faith Allen, who was hired as the first person in the role in May, said the city will apply this spring to officially become a Downtown Development District, a move that opens up more opportunity than the current Main Street Program designation it has.

The Downtown Development District designation would allow for grants and loan programs, and importantly gives the city taxing authority to bring a tax to voters for development work.

Nearby Hammond has a property tax to fund its development district, Allen said. And though a tax proposal would be a ways off for Ponchatoula, she said, it would help propel efforts if it did come to fruition.

Allen said that more attention is being paid to downtowns across the country generally as people seek to preserve the historic quality of their towns and a "shop local" trend has emerged in many communities.

“In Ponchatoula, people want to be down here too and it just feels like family. … The business owners understand when one does well, we all do well,” she said.

Though Ponchatoula’s Pine Street has long been anchored by numerous antique stores, there are bars, restaurants, boutiques and skin care clinics are now opening up, Stevens said. Newcomer Stowaway Coffeehouse on Northwest Railroad Avenue just opened in September providing the city its first all-day coffee shop and on a recent rainy morning contractors were working on renovations to other nearby storefronts.

“It’s a great little town, a great city,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of character and we’d like to start having more of a tourist impact so we’re going to have to really look to be a place where people come to spend time and to shop.”

Allen said the city will likely apply for and learn about its development district designation application in the spring, but in the meantime she and other city officials are planning to rewrite bylaws as needed to allow for the growth of business in the area.