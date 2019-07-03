HAMMOND — Hammond Nursing Home recently transformed into a romantic wedding venue to celebrate two beloved former residents. Clarence Bright, 64, and Joyce Smart, 51, chose to celebrate their special day in the place that first brought them together, according to a news release.
The nuptials took place June 21 at the nursing facility and marked the union of Bright and Smart after a two-year relationship. Friends, family and staff joined in the facility’s day room, which was decorated in purple streamers, to watch the wedding party make their way down the aisle.
"This is where we met and fell in love," Smart said. "This is where our friends are, and it’s easier for us to come to them. We put that into consideration."
Following the ceremony, guests joined the bride and groom for refreshments and lavender-iced wedding cake. Wanella Jackson, a certified nursing assistant at Hammond Nursing Home, served as the ceremony’s vocalist.
The couple met by chance meeting in the facility’s day room and were encouraged with a little matchmaking in 2017.
Through therapists at the facility and Smart’s perseverance, she regained independence and was able to return home, shortly followed by Bright. The newlyweds live in Tickfaw.