Art Camp Artwork.jpg

 Provided photo

The Amite Arts Council will host a Summer Visual Art Camp June 7-11 at the Amite Community Center. The camp is open to fourth through eighth grade, and will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Artist and book illustrator Marita Gentry will be the teacher and the theme is Playing with Pattern and Design.

To reserve a spot, register your child at Amite City Hall. Enrollment is limited to 20, and the fee is $10.

If more than 20 children register, participants will be determined by a lottery drawing. For information, contact Amite City Hall, (985) 748-8761. 

