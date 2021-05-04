The Amite Arts Council will host a Summer Visual Art Camp June 7-11 at the Amite Community Center. The camp is open to fourth through eighth grade, and will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Artist and book illustrator Marita Gentry will be the teacher and the theme is Playing with Pattern and Design.
To reserve a spot, register your child at Amite City Hall. Enrollment is limited to 20, and the fee is $10.
If more than 20 children register, participants will be determined by a lottery drawing. For information, contact Amite City Hall, (985) 748-8761.