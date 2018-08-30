An elementary school in Ponchatoula is on lockdown after a domestic incident outside the building escalated into text message threats against a school employee Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said around 9:30 a.m. that deputies were on scene at Martha Vineyard Elementary School in Ponchatoula.
Officials said a "domestic-related incident" occurred earlier outside the school.
The sheriff's office said Chad Milton, 39, of Ponchatoula was involved in the incident and that, after he left the scene, he sent the victim threatening text messages.
Deputies are not allowing access to or from the school and Dunson Road is closed as a precaution.
The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information about Milton's whereabouts contact deputies at (985) 345-6150.