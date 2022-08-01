Livingston Parish school administrators, faculty and students are preparing for the new academic year and once again the volunteers with Assess The Need are ready to help approximately 3,000 students have the supplies they need when the bell rings.
Jeff Taylor, Livingston Parish assessor who founded Assess the Need along with a group of volunteers 22 years ago, said this year’s drive is especially critical because the cost of school supplies have gone up substantially during the past year.
“We have started this year’s drive, and we are eager to once again raise the funds necessary to assist the families who simply do not have all the resources necessary to properly equip their children with the necessary supplies needed to be successful in the classroom,” Taylor said.
Taylor said collection efforts this year will include volunteers standing outside eight of the parish’s Associated Grocers Inc. locations. “We are excited and grateful that we will be able to make collections at these stores because we will now have collection stations in the eastern and southern parts of the parish that we did not have before. This will give us more visibility and more contacts,” Taylor said.
The collection drive are set for Carter’s Supermarkets in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point French Market in Watson, and Village Market in Port Vincent.
Donations will be collected by volunteers over two weekends: Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 20-21. Collection hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Taylor said Associated Grocers are integral members of their communities and they share our goal to see the children of Livingston Parish learn and succeed.
In addition to the donations that are secured on the collection days, a number of businesses and individuals in the parish have already given monetary and in-kind donations to support the campaign.
“It is important that our students begin the school year with the supplies they need to do their work," Taylor said. "Our campaign’s goals is to make sure that every child is equipped to learn and hopefully, through this effort, let them know that their parish community believes in them and cares about their future. It’s why we do this year after year.”
Taylor added that Assess the Need is an investment in the future of the students now pursuing an education in Livingston Parish.
Assess the Need volunteers work with school officials to ensure supplies provided will be beneficial to the students’ classroom experience. “Increasingly, today’s students need the latest school supplies that go beyond what was traditionally known as ‘school supplies.’ For example, earbuds, calculators and STEM learning accessories have been added to some supply lists,” Taylor said.
Taylor said Assess the Need is a much-needed resource for families who struggle to afford these necessary supplies.
There are four ways people can contribute to Assess the Need:
- Link to Venmo to donate through a mobile device at VENMO ID: @Assess-The-Need-1
- Drop off donations at the Livingston Parish Assessor's office on Government Boulevard in Livingston. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA, 70727-1802.
- Donate at the eight AG stores on the two weekends in August.
Taylor explained that the donations are tax deductible and all proceeds go to support student needs in Livingston Parish.
When the school supplies have been purchased and organized they will be disturbed to all the school in Livingston Parish. Principals and teachers at the schools submit a list of the school supplies needed at their respective schools and those supplies are eventually given to the students in a confidential manner. The goal, Taylor said, is to have all the supplies at each school by the first day of classes, Aug. 9.