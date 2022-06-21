Celebrate independence
Livingston will hold a July 4 celebration at Johnny Sartwell Park, 29405 S. Range Road. Festivities start at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 3, and run until dark. New this year is a jambalaya cook-off. Prizes will be given for the top three places.
A kickball tournament is planned — visit townoflivingston.aidaform.com/kickball-registration-form to register. Fireworks and the band United We Jam have been booked. Attendees can bring a tent and chairs.
Volunteers are needed to decorate, serve food, be kickball umpires and more.
Visit the library
Don’t forget the library has an active summer schedule. Visit www.mylpl.info to see the complete calendar and to register. Patrons can also register by calling the specific branch. Here’s a highlight of this week’s activities.
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
June 23 at 5:30 p.m.: Whale Adventures for ages 12-18. Join a whale scavenger hunt adventure, a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft and have refreshments.
June 24 at 3 p.m.: DIY Egg Carton Mermaids for ages 8-11.
June 28 at 5 p.m.: By the Sea Coasters for adults. These plastic coasters are made from heat treated beads. Design your own or follow a provided pattern.
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
June 22 at 2 p.m.: Painting Rocks and Seashells for ages 5-7.
June 23 at 2 p.m.: Aquatic Paper Ornaments for ages 12-18.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4140
June 23 at 4 p.m.: Painting Rocks and Seashells for ages 5-7.
June 24 at 10 a.m.: Ocean Olympics for ages 5-7.
South Branch (225) 686-4170
June 23 at 5 p.m.: Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners — Mini Coastal Wreath for adults.
Learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create a poetry stone.
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
June 23 at 5 p.m.: Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums for ages 12-18.
June 24 at 10:30 a.m.: Waves of Colorful Fun for ages 8-11. Explore a colorful mystery of paper fun turning straight lines into waves and other papercrafts.
Explore Nature
The Explore Nature classes at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, continue. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
- Bats Around the World is Thursday, June 23.
- Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist will be July 14.
- Louisiana Natives for your Landscape is Aug. 4.
Learn something
The Lifelong Learning program at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, has a full schedule of activities. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html to see the list and to register for classes.
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m. July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.