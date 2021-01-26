French Settlement High School's baseball field will now be known as Mark Holmes Field, in honor of its former coach, the Livingston Parish School Board announced last week.
Mark Holmes taught and coached at the school from 1990 to 2010. During his time as the school’s head baseball coach, he compiled 324 wins and won nine district championships, made four appearances to the state tournament, was Class B state runner-up in 2002 and was named the LBCA Coach of the Year in 2001.
“The Livingston Parish School Board wishes to establish an enduring reminder and to celebrate the life and contributions of Mr. Mark Holmes to the Livingston Parish school system and French Settlement High School,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
French Settlement High School Principal John Chewning saidHolmes’ name would be added to the field before the start of this year’s baseball season.
“Coach Holmes was my coach, I am very excited about being able to this for him, and I am honored to be a part of it. When you think about French Settlement baseball, you think of Mark Holmes,” Chewning said.