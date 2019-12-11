THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Yule Ball: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
DIY Winter Wreaths: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest presents.....The Polar Express: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Christmas PJ Party: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Christmas Parade Afterparty: 7:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Yule Ball: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Book 'Em True Crime Mysterious: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
DEC. 19
Great Baking Book Club: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Christmas Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. The Kiwanis Club will host the lighting of the Christmas tree at Train Station Park on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, "Christmas on the Bayou" Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. There will also be Christmas caroling in the Village on Dec. 21. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.