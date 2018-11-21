Oct. 31
KING, TYLER RAY: 27, 34870 Weiss Road, Walker, drug court sanction, traffic bench warrant, proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver's license.
HILL, JOSEPH SAMUEL: 37, 2807 Dena Len Ave., Baton Rouge, drug court sanction.
RICKER, DAUNE E.: 40, 18556 Bull Run Road, Springfield, drug court sanction, two counts traffic bench warrant, speeding, registration certificates.
ROSAMAND, DILLON: 25, 17190 Olive Drive, Livingston, theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PATRONE, CHAD: 34,118 Halfway Road, Donaldsonville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, resisting an officer.
JACOBS, DONALD: 20, 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft.
LEBLANC, SIDNEY L.: 61, homeless, obscenity, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
LEGRANGE, CHANDLER J.: 22, 7381 C. Jones Road, Denham Springs, malfeasance in office, criminal mischief.
ELI, KENTRELLE J.: 29, 3134 Coop Erst St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, two counts driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
TAYLOR, CALEB W.: 21, 26147 Easterly Lane, Maurepas, fugitive.
REAGAN, CASONDRA: 42, 121 Carol St., Denham Springs, two counts domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders.
DEPINO, GERALD C.: 65, 34056 La. 16, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
CHEDRAUI, RENE C.: 25, 34319 Woodland Trace, Denham Springs, theft.
WHITE, LANE: 21, 33469 Duff Road, Walker, three counts speeding, no driver's license, expired motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear.
Nov. 1
CAUSEY, SHONTEL L.: 17, 1408 Glenbrook Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
MCGHEE, DUSTIN STEVEN: 23, 13478 S. Trace Drive, Walker, taillamps, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana less than 2½ pounds, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
CATT, TARA: 38, 1083 Newell Road, Brookhaven, Mississippi, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
WALLACE, JAMES HENRY: 23, 21461 Bonnie Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
CLOUD, KENDALL: 36, 33531 Sylv Road, Slidell, Department of Corrections incarceration.
ADKINS, DANNY: 30, 986 Taylor St., Greensburg, Department of Corrections incarceration.
CORLEY, LONNIE: 48, 9452 La. 82 East, Jena, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BARBER, WALTER: 19, 812 Jasmine, Jonesville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
KHUMDEE, AMBER: 19, 28387 George White Road, Holden, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, switched plate, obstruction of justice.
BRUMFIELD, MICHAEL: 38, 103 Freedom Circle, Independence, attempt/simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, criminal mischief.
DENNIS, TROY: 31, 28290 La. 441, Holden, simple burglary, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
WILLIAMS, TESSA: 38, 110 David Drive, Baton Rouge, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, expired vehicle registration, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
AVERY, KERSTIN DESHEA: 19, 41450 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales, probation.
IRVING, TONI: 38, 15156 Robertson Road, Roseland, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
QUINONES, ALFONSO: 30, 10077 Juban Court, 01, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
HARBIN, JONATHON C.: 27, 521 Wilshire Drive, Hollister, Missouri, sexual battery.
PRUITT, ELVIN W.: 34, 17800 La. 16, Port Vincent, fugitive.
Nov. 2
THAMES, CHARLES: 40, 22804 Cabo Lane, Denham Springs, theft, simple battery, two counts false certificates.
AULDS, STACY TAYLOR: 35, 8342 Lake Park Drive, 01, Denham Springs, four counts theft, simple burglary.
WAGNER, JENNIFER: 36, 7689 Enterprise Drive, Denham Springs, theft, principal/theft.
ODOM, JAMI: 33, 13673 La. 113, Reeves, manufacture and possession of a bomb, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, probation.
OLIPHANT, ARCHIE: 47, 28675 Efferson Road, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
TATE, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN: 30, 26480 Oliver Wheat Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, felony theft, traffic control signals, taillamps.
HINES, BRIAN K.: 26, 4532 Byron St., Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
TUCCIO, TAYLOR: 26, 15017 Republic Ave., Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, driving while intoxicated.
SALLONS, IRENE: 40, 23939 Black River Road, Springfield, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse.
GAUTHIER, JESSICA: 37, 338 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, probation.
PALMER, CHRISTOPHER LEE: 38, 143 Rustic Colony Lane, Dickinson, Texas, probation.
BROOKS, RONNIE: 26, 10390 Jefferson Highway, 127, Baton Rouge, simple burglary, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
STOUT, RICHARD: 35, 1655 Starlite Drive, Denham Springs, cruelty to the infirmed.
MURPHY, GREGG: 52, 17550 Pleasant Hill Drive, Livingston, two counts domestic abuse battery.
MANGAN, AMANDA MARIE: 34, 13945 Oakwood Lane, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 3
BAYER, DAVID MICHAEL: 40, 21054 April Lane, Livingston, fugitive.
GRANDEURY, HEIDI: 32, 24290 Oma Harris Lane, Denham Springs, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons.
TURBEVILLE, BENJAMIN: 26, 34262 Cane Market Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
COUTEE, DAVID: 33, 34675 Buck Carroll Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
SIBLEY, BRET R.: 31, Weiss Road 33036, Walker, driving while intoxicated, principal/negligent injuring, careless operation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
STARNS, MORRIS LEO: 59, 26300 Lee Ellis Road, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, aggravated assault.
CORKERN, RANDALL: 54, 24946 West St., Springfield, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, principal/simple burglary.
KING, MICHAEL: 34, 18326 Florida Blvd., Albany, false certificates, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, battery of a dating partner, violation of protective orders.
HERNANDEZ, JOSE B.: 34, 2303 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
DIXON, KAMERON: 27, 21259 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, simple battery of the infirm, speeding, no driver's license.
Nov. 4
GANNON, SAMANTHA JO: 28, 7537 Wascom Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
GIANGROSSO, JAKE PAUL: 35, 6925 La. 74, St. Gabriel, driving while intoxicated, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, security required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
WATTS, BRYANT KEITH: 47, 13779 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense.
BOZEMAN, JOHN RYAN: 35, 13340 Brown Road, Denham Springs, court cost.
CARUSO, LAUREL: 27, 23983 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
BYERS, MACK A.: 29, 36345 North Corbin Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
BOURGEOIS, JASON: 48, 12436 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, fugitive, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic control signals.
HERNANDEZ, FERNANDO: 34, 8912 Chickasaw Ave., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, armed robbery, resisting an officer.
TEAL, JENNIFER: 30, 33750 Mack Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
DAVIS, DAVID P.: 51, 26380 Juban Road, Denham Springs, theft, attempt/theft.
CAVALIER, WARREN: 26, 12874 Springfield Road, Walker, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
GREEN, HATTIE CHRISTINE: 34, 3281 Haggard St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
EFFERSON, BRENT C.: 68, 29225 George White Road, Holden, violation of protective orders, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
COLLINS, BILLY: 36, 27310 James King Road, Hammond, failure to appear.
SECREST, JACOB HOWARD: 28, 25795 Sherwood Forrest Court, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
BERNARD, JAMES: 33, 39668 Diamond Lake Drive, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple assault, allowing dogs to roam, failure to appear, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
Nov. 5
CLAYTON, COURTNEY: 34, 17232 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals.
RICKS, AVERY: 29, 1708 N. 29th St., Baton Rouge, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
GRAHAM, ROGER: 50, 176 Sam Crouch Road, Amite, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
EMANUEL, LAURA: 40, 13779 Brittany Court, Denham Springs, fugitive.
PARKER, ERIC: 30, 3550 Yawn Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass.
RAMIREZ, OSCAR: 29, 21085 Cullen Road, Denham Springs, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery, child desertion, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver's license, traffic bench warrant.
HUMBLE, CLU MATTOX: 20, 23679 Windy Ridge Ave., Denham Springs, theft, resisting an officer.
RICE, DONALD: 47, 18575 Guitreau Lane, Port Vincent, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MARSHALL, STEPHAN PAUL: 24, 31215 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple battery.
SPEARS, STEPHEN: 35, 17951 Little RR Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
MEYERS, TRENT: 29, 1104 Willow Glen Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, careless operation, security required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
BATISTE, PAULA C.: 52, 4566 Coral Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
ODOM, MARGARET N.: 42, 26384 Wax Road, 11, Denham Springs, vehicle license required, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
FLOYD, TRACEY MARIE: 51, 18600 Grand Canal, Port Vincent, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ROBERTS, JAMES COLON: 42, 18600, Port Vincent, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
ERNESTO, MANUEL: 34, 8751 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
HOWARD, BRADLEY: 34, 26859 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, false personation of a peace officer.
Nov. 6
SELF, DASHAE LENOR MARIA: 21, 11841 Donna Ave., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding, expired motor vehicle intoxicated, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant.
SCOTT, JASON PAUL: 37, 100 Secret Gate, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
TALLEY, KIMBERLY KAY: 43, 11041 Downey Drive, Greenwell Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false certificates, speeding, stop signs and yield signs.
ACOSTA GARCIA, JUAN: 25, 14960 Picou Road, Maurepas, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
VICKNAIR, TIMOTHY: 29, 17083 Morty Law Road, Prairieville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
MILTON, CHASITY: 33, 31753 Crain Road, Albany, fugitive.
MILTON, RONALD: 48, 31753 Crain Road, Albany, fugitive.
WILLIAMS, MELISSA: 37, 710 Gloria Drive, Baton Rouge, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, no driver's license, fugitive.
TEMPLE, MIRACLE R.: 27, 11391 Cloverleaf Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer with force or violence.
DUBOIS, TROY EUGENE: 36, 32662 Wonderland, Denham Springs, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
KAZNOWITZ, MAX: 32, 40430 E. I-55 Service Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
BRUNET, AMI: 27, 29900 East Social St., Livingston, theft.
GOLDMAN, WILLARD: 21, 26293 River Scape Drive, Springfield, speeding.
LEBLANC, KAREN: 57, 8469 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, proclamation of state of emergency/conditions therefore/effect thereof.
BAGLEY, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE: 43, 9129 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, obstructing public passages, resisting an officer, two counts failure to pay child support.
MOTICHEK, HUNTER: 20, Union Landing, French Settlement, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Nov. 7
TURBEVILLE, RONNIE: 38, 34738 Deerman Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.