How has 2020 treated you so far?
Feeling the pinch of little money? There are activities in the area that don't cost much.
Start with the Livingston Parish Library.
First, the Livingston Parish Library has gone fine-free. If you have library materials sitting around, gather them up and return them. It won’t cost anything.
Need some activities? All ages are invited to gather at the library to play games from childhood with a life-size twist, including Giant Yahtzee, Giant Kerplunk, and Giant Jenga.
The giant games will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Main Branch; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 23 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch; and 5:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at the Watson Branch.
Registration is required. Contact the branch or register online at mylpl.info/news/life-sized-games.
While online, check the library calendar for story times, book clubs, teen activities and more — including a Winnie-the-Pooh day. Also, the library has lots of kits, technology and of course, books.
Another free idea is LIGO Science Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 18.
LIGO, 13731 Florida Blvd., Livingston, is a world-renowned research facility, and once a month, it opens its doors to the public with tours and interactive exhibits. This month's theme is “It’s a Gas.”
Groups larger than 15 should fill out a form in advance. Visit ligo.caltech.edu/LA/page/Science-Saturdays for information.
Interested in local history? The Edward Livingston Historical Society meets Jan. 16. For information, contact clamm50@bellsouth.net.
On Jan. 18, Grand Country Junction will hold its 13th Anniversary Show at Suma Crossing Convention Theatre, Exit 19 on I-12 in Satsuma.
Contact (225) 567-3516 or (985) 507-9432 or visit grandcountryjunction.com for information.