It is always comforting to have an ace up your sleeve. Just ask Denham Springs basketball coach Kevin Caballero.
With the Yellow Jackets looking to improve on last season’s 11-22 record, a tally that included a 0-5 trip through District 4-5A, Caballero took a page out of the college football coaching handbook. He brought in a highly successful former head coach as an assistant.
While hiring former head coaches as senior consultants has become a regular NCAA occurrence, a high school version has been less common. It did not keep Caballero from approaching LHSAA hall of fame coach Kenny Almond about joining his staff as a non-faculty, CECP assistant.
Already traveling in the same coaching circles, Almond and Caballero knew each other well. For Almond, who never strayed very far from high school basketball even after he stepped down as Holden’s head coach in April 2019, the choice seems to have been a logical one.
“When (Almond) was at Holden we got a little closer, and then he came to some of our games last year,” Caballero said. “I went to our athletic director (Brett Beard) and told him I might be able to get coach (Almond) to come help. Of course, Brett was immediately on board with that.”
It is easy to see why. In 41 years as a head coach, Almond compiled a 932-435 record. Notably, he spent 18 years at Woodlawn, where he won a Class 4A state title in 1999, and Class 5A championships in 2002 and 2003. He also had long stays at Liberty, then known as Lee, and at East Ascension.
The common theme through all of his stays was winning.
“I don’t know if we fooled him or convinced him, but he’s here with us now,” Caballero said.
For now, Denham Springs was off to a 2-2 start before Monday’s game against Livonia. With football players Jordan Reams and Tyler Kimble only recently joining the team, the Jackets have used several different lineups, and that has resulted in different leaders each game.
Reams, Elijah Gilmore, Mike Rodriquez, Nick Cosby and JaBarry Fortenberry were all averaging in double figures.
Fortenberry scored in double figures in the first three games. Rodriquez, who scored 14 points in all of last season, led the Jackets with 23 points in a 62-43 win over Brusly.
“Rodriquez had to leave town for the Thanksgiving holidays, but he was coming off his best game ever,” Caballero said. “Unfortunately, he had to miss the Doyle tournament, but it will be good to see him again.”
Other important contributors are expected to be returning starters Reams, Fortenberry and Gilmore. Kimble is a sophomore who saw action during his freshman season.
“We’ve only got two seniors, and Elijah is the one that plays the most. If we’re going to have success, he’s going to be a big part of it,” Caballero said.
Almond, whose work ethic has been as strong as ever, will be a part, as well.
“He’s in the office before we get there ready to go when practice starts,” Caballero said. “We’ve had some good times coaching this team and just talking about basketball.”