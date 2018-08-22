THURSDAY
Teen Reads — Tea with Jane Austen: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Light refreshments, crafting and trivia for a prize.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.
Station 15 — An LEH Film in the Smithsonian Water/Ways Traveling Exhibit: 7 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. A discussion led by guest speaker Wesley Kinnebrew, Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District 1, will follow discussing where water goes and what happened during the 2016 flood.
FRIDAY
Intermediate Calligraphy: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. In this four-part series, learn challenging advanced calligraphy and make a project.
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour, hear some of the history of the house as well as previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Intermediate Word: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. More advanced features of Word will be covered.
Home-schoolers Meet-and-Greet: 6 p.m., South Branch Library. See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other home-schooling families and discuss how the library can meet educational needs.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
AUG. 30
Washi Tape School Supplies: 4:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
"Diversions" — An LEH Film in Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit: 7 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Dr. Craig Colton of LSU will be moderator, along with guest Dietmar Reitschier, Amite River Basin Commission, discussing flood control issues and solutions in surrounding areas.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.