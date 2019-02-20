All eyes will be on Walker High later this week when the state playoffs get underway in boys basketball.
No longer an unknown to casual fans, the Wildcats enter Class 5A's postseason looking to repeat their magical run last year.
Seven seniors from the 2018 state championship team are gone, but junior Jalen Cook and sophomore Brian Thomas haven taken their games to a different level this season. The results, so far, have been similar.
In fact, this year's Walker team already accomplished one thing last year's could not: winning the district championship.
Walker (25-9) wrapped up a 6-0 run through 4-5A with a 77-56 victory over Central on Friday in the regular-season finale.
Coach Anthony Schiro said it was the first district championship for Walker in boys basketball since 1978.
"The way I explained it to the kids, that was the year I was born," Schiro said. "That's a long stretch to go without a district championship."
The pairings for boys basketball were to be released Monday.
Walker was projected as the No. 3 seed in 5A entering Friday's finale, one notch above last year when the Wildcats went into the playoffs seeded fourth.
"We played a tough schedule, and I think we've prepared ourselves very well," Schiro said. "We're right where we want to be. Maybe the record isn't exactly what we'd like. But I think we have a chance to make another run at it."
Opponents of Walker must pick their poison when Cook and Thomas are on the floor.
Cook, a guard, averages 29 points per game. Down low, Thomas is averaging 18. Both are major-college prospects already.
Denham Springs and Live Oak were expected to join Walker in the 5A field. Both were looking at likely road games to open the postseason based on their position in the power ratings.
Girls playoffs
The five Livingston Parish teams with top-10 seeds were easy winners in the first round of the girls basketball playoffs last week. All five were set to play their second straight home game in Monday's second round.
In 5A, No 2 seed Walker earned a matchup with No 15 seed Sulphur by disposing of Northshore, while No 9 seed Denham Springs was set to face No 11 Northshore after winning a rematch with district rival Zachary.
Albany won its 3A opener against Jennings, setting up a second-round matchup against No 14 seed Kaplan.
In 2A, top-seeded Doyle was set to host No 17 seed Avoyelles Charter after taking care of Jeanerette.
Defending Class B champ Holden, seeded sixth, beat Negreet to reach a matchup with No 11 seed Lacassine in the second round.
Simms wins pole vault title
Live Oak track coach Brent Baker says a 16-foot jump is on the way for rising pole vault star Clayton Simms.
A state championship, well, Simms can cross that off the list already.
Simms, who took up the sport only nine months ago, returned from the state indoor meet Saturday with a state title in the Division I pole vault with a mark of 15 feet, 8 1/4 inches. He beat out Elijah Odinet of Lafayette (15-6) and Beau Dominique of Hammond (14-10) to take the title.
Baker credited the sophomore's background in gymnastics in helping Simms transition so quickly into a pole vault champion.
Simms will join Maurepaus junior Kameron Aime as standout pole vaulters in Livingston Parish to keep an eye on this spring.
Aime finished second in the Division II state indoor meet with a jump that was slightly better than that of Simms. He went 15-8 1/2, but finished second to Nicholas Russel of Catholic-New Iberia at 16-4 3/4.
Aime has won three straight state outdoor championships, the first two in Class C and the latest in Class B.
Simms and Aime both train under Erica Fraley in the Hammond area.
Live Oak's Lee adds Alabama offer
It appears Alabama football has its sights set on yet another Louisiana defensive line prospect.
Live Oak junior Jalen Lee received an offer from coach Nick Saban over the weekend as the Crimson Tide joined a growing number of college programs to make a play for the 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle.
LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Houston are some of Lee's other scholarship offers.
"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama," Lee tweeted Saturday, adding a "Roll Tide" hashtag.
Saban signed Amite defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher earlier this month, winning a ballyhooed head-to-head battle with LSU for one of Louisiana's most heralded 2019 prospects.
The No 19 prospect in Louisiana for 2020 according to 247Sports, Lee received the Alabama offer while attending a Junior Day event in Tuscaloosa.
Live Oak, Denham soccer fall in quarters
The Live Oak girls and Denham Springs boys both had soccer seasons end last week in the state quarterfinals.
Fifth-seeded Denham lost a 2-0 match on the road against No 4 seed St. Amant, falling in the Division I quarters for the second straight season.
St. Amant won despite having to play the final 10 minutes a man down after sophomore forward Tyler Bridgewater picked up a red card in the 70th minute. The Gators defeated the Yellow Jackets for the second time in as many tries, matching a victory by the same score early in the season.
Denham, a 20-game winner, was seeking its first semifinal appearance.
As for the Live Oak girls, they enjoyed the best run in school history before falling to No 2 seed Northshore 4-1 in Division II playoff action.
The 10th-seeded Eagles had beaten Beau Chene and Ouachita to reach the quarters for the first time.
First-year coach Kraig Zeller hopes the breakthrough run will be the start of something special for the 10-year-old soccer program.
However, the Eagles must replace key seniors Kylie Stringer, Maddy Harrouch and Alicia Carlos from an outfit that dressed just 14 players.
Also, the Eagles are moving up to Division I, the state's highest classification, based on an improvement in the school's enrollment.
"The girls were obviously upset after the game, but we ran up against a better team," Zeller said of the quarterfinal loss. "We've raised the bar now. Historically speaking, it was a tremendous season Live Oak soccer."