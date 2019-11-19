A Tangipahoa Parish man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead in a wooded area, believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Pere Jackson, 27, was recovered by investigators around 4 p.m. Monday in a wooded area on Dead End Street in Natalbany, according to a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office release.
TPSO investigators believe Jackson's death is the result of a homicide, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the manner and cause of death.
Information on how and when Jackson died remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact TPSO at 985-345-6150 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.