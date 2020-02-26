Candidate announcements due soon
Elections will be held April 4. People who have qualified as candidates can send their announcements to livingston@theadvocate.com by March 6. Announcements should be limited to 350 words and must include name, age, party and education. A jpg color photo file can be included.
STEAM ahead
The 2020 Livingston Parish STEAM Expo, a free event for the public, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at the Denham Springs High STEM and Robotics Center, 1129 S. Range Ave.
The events will have displays, tours, games and activities. Demonstrations will include arts, photography and video, robotics and more. The STEAM Express will be on site.
Monthly support group helps Alzheimer's caregivers
The Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting, sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area Caregiver Network, meets at 2 p.m. March 11 in the second floor community room at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston. This is a monthly supportive meeting for caregivers to network with one another that meets the second Wednesday each month.
Also, a Smoking Cessation Program is available for Louisiana residents who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1998. The Smoking Cessation Trust offers free medications and group and individual counseling to help people quit smoking. Services are provided at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston, Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Registration is required. Call (225) 757-2455 for information.
Annual car show announced
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is holding its sixth annual Car Show Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker.
Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and green screen photo booth. A $5 jambalaya lunch is available.
Registration is $20 and can be made from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the event or in advance at tinyurl.com/lpltccarshow.
Student performances set
The Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program is presenting “Frozen JR.” at 7 p.m. March 5, through March 7. A brunch performance will be held at 11 a.m. March 7. Admission to the evening performances is $10. Admission to the brunch show is $15 and includes the meal. Shows are at Suma Hall Conference Center, 28975 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston.
Arts Council presenting Artist of the Year and a student show
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting first through 12th grade students of Livingston to display their artwork in its gallery. Also, the Livingston Parish Artist of the Year, Kathleen Kuhnert, will be exhibiting her works in the main lobby. An opening reception will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. The exhibits will be on display March 7 to April 25. To participate in the student exhibit, visit artslivingston.org.