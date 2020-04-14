Tractor Supply Company announced has additional steps it is taking to protect the health and safety of its workers and customers.
“We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and today we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer, said on April 7. “This week, in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for buy online, pickup in store. We also will complete our nationwide rollout of buy online same day/next-day delivery. We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to team members.”
Tractor Supply has plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. Candidates can learn more and apply for the variety of job opportunities at www.tractorsupply.jobs.
As an essential needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions to help assist its employees, customers and communities with the impact of COVID-19. Other actions including monitoring the number of customers in stores and providing additional cleaning of key items such as carts and registers; dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; installing plexiglass barriers at cashier stands and providing gloves, masks and sanitizer for employees; marking floors to indicate safe distances; and initiating contactless payment options (e.g., Apple Pay).
The company also extended to May 9 its previously announced $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all frontline hourly employees.
To learn about Tractor Supply’s actions in response to COVID-19, visit tractorsupply.com/COVID-19.