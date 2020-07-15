By Vic Couvillion
Contributing Writer
WALKER — The City Council July 13 unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a slight increase in property taxes for the at least the remainder of 2020. The increase was necessitated to compensate for lower property values in the latest round of assessments.
Myra Streeter, clerk of the council, said the millage rate will be raised to 2.230 mills, up from the current 2.200 that had been in effect for the past several years. She said property values in the city had decreased in the latest assessments because of damage to property in the August 2016 flood. To compensate for that devaluation of property, the millage rate had to be raised by three-one hundreds of a point.
“We are mandated by the state Legislative Auditor’s Office to raise a certain amount of money from property taxes and this very small increase will assure that the city collects the full $138,000 it earns from the property tax. This is the first time the rate has been increased in eight years and property owners will see only a small increase in their taxes,” she said.
In a related matter, Mike Cotton, director of finances for the city, reported to the council that revenues from the city’s extensive natural gas system were lower than at this point in previous years because restaurants and other retail businesses had been largely shut down because of the coronavirus and thus were not using as much gas as normal. However, he said, sales tax returns for the month of May, the last month when complete returns were reported, were up 18 percent over the same month the previous year. The city earns an average of about $2.8 million from its one-cent sales tax with those funds going into the general fund.
Walker has traditionally relied on income from the sales tax and its utilities, and not property taxes, to fund city expenses.
At the same meeting, the council unanimously approved the annual Louisiana Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report required by the state Department of Environmental Quality. Wendy Montalbano, the Water Services and Environmental Compliance Supervisor for the city, said that Walker had once again accomplished a favorable report. She said that the city’s wastewater treatment system had met all requirements spelled out by the DEQ. The lengthy report to the council, Montalbano said, shows that the city met all standards that are spelled out by the DEQ.
Montalbano noted that while the city’s wastewater treatment plant is “ageing,” the city’s workers continue to make improvements to the system and strive to meet all the requirements by the DEQ. She said that one of the problems involved with drainage is overflow from some manhole covers during heavy rains. She said the installation of 25 new manhole covers that will help the problem. “The last major update to our wastewater treatment plant was in 2012 and these plants take a lot of wear and tear but I give our employees credit for constantly working hard to keep the system running safely and efficiently. We have some good, dedicated employees manning the system,” she said.
The Municipal Water Pollution Prevention study is an annual “report card” on how well the city is managing the treatment of its wastewater, she said. The system handles about 324 million gallons of waste and storm water each year, she said.
Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said work on the Brown and Elm Street bridges should begin in the near future. He said bids on the two bridges, consolidated as one project, will be let soon and that the actual construction should begin soon after the bids are rewarded. “This is something that our citizens have been waiting on for a long time and we anticipate that this project will be completed in about 180 days after work begins. We are very happy that these improvements will become a reality in a few months,” he said.
In an unrelated matter, Mayor Jimmy Watson said the new Safe Building in Sidney Hutchinson Park is complete and that city officials are discussing ways to eventually install basketball and volleyball courts and make the facility ready for use by sports teams. He said that following improvements to parking at the building, the city will host a “grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.”
The council approved the appointment of Tahj Patterson as a part-time police officer and Michael Cheslak as a reserve officer.