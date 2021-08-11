A Hammond man was arrested and accused of rape after evading police for nearly a year, Hammond Police officials said.
The assault took place on Oct. 24, 2020 in Hammond, according to Lisa Lambert, Hammond Police spokesperson. Southeastern Louisiana University Police notified the department that a woman had been raped at a location off-campus the previous night.
Police soon identified Laqonte Turner Jr., 23, as a suspect during the investigation. Law enforcement officials knew Turner to be a member of the La Familia gang, who they believed were helping him evade arrest, Lambert said.
The department issued warrants on second-degree rape for Turner's arrest. He was also wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for accessory to murder.
Turner was finally taken into custody Tuesday after Hammond Police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 190 West. Turner, who was in the car, tried to give a fake name to avoid arrest, but officers recognized him. He was arrested without incident.
Turner was booked on second-degree rape and as a fugitive from both TPSO and the Covington Police Department.