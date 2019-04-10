Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community had Beth Hiller as a guest speaker at its March council meeting. Hiller is the area coordinator of Operation Christmas Child for Tangipahoa, Washington and part of St. Tammany parishes.
She talked about the children that receive the program's shoe boxes, and how the shoe boxes can make a difference in their lives. After hearing Hiller, the council voted to make Operation Christmas Child this year's international project, a news release said.
While the greatest majority of the group's efforts and resources are focused in Tangipahoa, the group chooses one international project each year for its members, the release said.
Hiller said there is a great need for volunteers to help with the project all year. People interested in volunteering for Operation Christmas Child can call her at (985) 687-5133.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Extension Service, working to meet the needs of families in the parish. For information about Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community, call the Extension Office at (985) 748-5462 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.