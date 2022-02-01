Fifty cooking teams chopped, seasoned and stirred pots of gumbo Saturday in Watson's 11th annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff.
The event started in the backyard of Berlin Coxe and Bobbi Jo Guerin and has had to change venues over the years as the contest grew. This year's event was at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.
The event was interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions last year and the record crowds this year proved that the community was ready to return to coming together to support two very worthy causes, a news release said.
"We focus the event on our veterans," the release said. The organizers said their mission of the event is to bring awareness to the community the sacrifices of veterans and their families.
"We are proud to have several military organizations participate each with informational tents," the release said. "With their help we provide information about scholarship opportunities, we recognize women veterans, our combat veterans and Patriot Guard Riders. The United States Navy Sea Cadets also join us, which brings the opportunity support our youth. Quad Veterans Transitional Housing and Mission 22 were recipients of this year's event proceeds.
Quad Vets, in Hammond, provides transitional housing and support to homeless veterans. Their two year program transitions homeless veterans from the streets to independent living. Mission 22 is a national organization that brings awareness to veteran suicide and the traumas that surround veteran suicide. The group has local ambassadors who work locally to give a hand up to any veteran that feels the impact of PTSD from many different facets of their military service.
At the cook-off, samples were submitted to a panel of anonymous judges, which included professional restaurant owners, chefs and food critics.
This year's winners were:
1st Place — Team Gumboing Together with Scottie Lyons, Barry Allen and Woodrow Brown.
2nd Place — Team Ruthless Veterans with Shane Guylette, Patrick Opperman, Byron Herrod and Josh Michelli
3rd Place — Team Denham Springs Housing with Cookie Westbrook, Jamey Westbrook and Candy Rouen.
Each team donated their winnings back to fundraiser for Quad Vets and Mission 22.
Organizers thanked event sponsors and volunteers. The Eddie Smith Band, The Chris Leblanc Band and Ampersand with sound by Tony Robinson and Steve Stewart provided music for the day.
Plans have already started for next year's event to be held on Jan. 28.