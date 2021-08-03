On July 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced James G. Delatte, of Ponchatoula, has been reappointed to the Louisiana State Board of Drug and Device Distributors.
Delatte is the director of governmental affairs and policy at Horizon Therapeutics and will represent Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
The Louisiana Board of Drug and Device Distributors issues licenses for and regulates the distribution of legend drugs and legend devices by distributors within and into the state of Louisiana in order to safeguard life and health and to promote the public welfare.