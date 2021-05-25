LIVINGSTON — Tracie M. Porter, a sixth grade math teacher at Holden School, has been chosen among hundreds of K-8 educators nationwide by Curriculum Associates as an Extraordinary Educator for 2021.
Porter is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, D.C., who were selected for the 2021 honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of either the i-Ready or Ready educational materials or both as part of their daily instruction. The annual program recognizes educators who have exhibited student growth and achievement through formal assessments, demonstrated innovative and engaging practices for their students, and are “evangelists” for high standards in their systems, according to a news release.
“I am very honored to be named one of the 2021 Extraordinary Educator recipients by Curriculum Associates,” Porter said. “Being included in a group with such excellent educators is certainly an accomplishment. I believe that collaboration is important in education, and I am blessed to be given this opportunity to collaborate with some of the best.”
The i-Ready program is a comprehensive assessment and instruction program that connects diagnostic data and personalized instruction, the release said. It helps reduce complexity, save educator time, and makes differentiated instruction achievable in every classroom.
Dwayne Dykes, parish middle school supervisor of instruction, congratulated Porter for being recognized for her professional achievements.
"We are very proud of Ms. Porter’s accomplishments, which are the result of much dedication on her part to help her students reach their potential. She has been committed to the Ready Math curriculum that has been implemented in our district and we are excited to see the results of her efforts when her students take the LEAP test,” Dykes said.