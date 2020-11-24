The post commander of American Legion Post 47 in Ponchatoula directed the raising of the U.S. flag and veterans’ banner at the Ponchatoula Cemetery to open a brief ceremony on Veterans’ Day.
With Post Commander Brian Fladmo was Post Vice Commanders Shawn Cronan and Mack Bailey. Fladmo and Cronan are U.S. Army veterans, and Bailey is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following the raising of the flags, other veterans, members of their families, and volunteers raised flags on the 50 staffs that comprise the Avenue of the Flags in the cemetery.
At the base of each flag staff were the names of Tangipahoa Parish residents who served in the nation’s armed forces.