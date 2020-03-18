The braided hair, up top for gals and down for horses' tails, was pretty to look at as riders prepared March 1 for the Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association’s 2020 Rodeo at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Even though Savannah Stafford, 15, lives to compete in rodeo queen and beauty contests, hair and makeup were the last things on her mind. She joined boys and girls with dirty jeans and roughed up hands at the three-day high school rodeo.
Teens from area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana — went head to head in the annual youth rodeo competitions against their peers and other rodeo kids from nearby.
Michelle deVeer, a volunteer and one of the rodeo organizers, said the association is about family — grandparents and parents handing down the rodeo tradition to children and adults and kids that become family at rodeo events. SLHSRA is part of the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association, which holds the next round of rodeo competitions coming up in the late spring, and the winners go on to compete in the National High School Rodeo Association in the early summer. State finals will be held at Lake Charles, while the nationals are scheduled for Nebraska.
While the local SLHSRA has shrunk recently because of people moving and seniors graduating, many family members still return.
Well-versed in high school rodeo events thanks to her three daughters, two of whom graduated high school and have moved on, deVeer has spent years involved in the organization as both a parent and a volunteer. “My older daughters still come and help us out as volunteers at the weekend events,” she said.
In addition to keeping the set-up and competitions moving smoothly, deVeer almost forgets to take time out to watch her daughter. She stands near the arena fence as Kallie deVeer participates in breakaway roping and goat tying.
Her other girls participated in the same events as Kallie, but the middle daughter also competed barrel racing and pole bending. Other events available to members include boys breakaway, chute dogging, ribbon roping, team roping, boys goat tying, bull riding and saddle bronc steer riding.
With the support of husband David, an ex-high school rodeo participant, deVeer said the organization "takes good attitude and effort. My daughter practices two to three days a week. It’s a daily thing to take care of horses at our house. We have a barn and pastures here, and right now she has two competitive and three practice horses to work with.”
Wearing her electric blue button-up competition shirt, accentuated with event patches, Livingston Parish's representative, Stafford, pulled her dark tan felt hat firmly on her head. She has serious business ahead with her eyes on the prizes for performing well during barrel racing, pole bending and cutting.
Besides belt buckles and other arena performance awards, Stafford also collects sashes, tiaras and several special hats for other rodeo competitions that emphasize lipstick over busted lips. Whether in the ring performing as a cowgirl or as rodeo beauty, Stafford brings about nine years of rodeo experience to either side of the arena.
Other Livingston Parish competitors include the Becnel sisters, who are hanging out together by the fences. A third one is wandering around the ring, so it is just Kelly, 17, and Mackenzie, 13, grabbing a drink right now. They compete in breakaway and goat tying, among other events. Sometimes they are smiling and lending each other's hats or equipment, but that affection drops for just a few seconds as each enters the arena for events.
These events have made the rodeo community seem more like family for Matthew Williams, of Tangipahoa Parish. Life can be just like calf roping, he said. “Everything seems just out of reach, but you work hard and stay determined and you’ll rope it.”