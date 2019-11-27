Arts Council classes
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has several classes planned. To register, visit the website artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Register early as space is limited. Please dress in appropriate clothing or aprons for a painting class. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Classes will be held at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs.
3D CHRISTMAS SCENE: Ages 8-12 years old can paint 3D Christmas scenes using cardboard from 10:30 a.m. until noon Dec. 7. Join instructor Dena Olinde at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. The class costs $10 and includes supplies.
ADVANCED HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: An adults-only advanced technique Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with instructor Shelly Frederick will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. The fee is $45 and includes all supplies. Participants will leave with a half-dozen decorated cookies. Class is suited to high school ages and up. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Another adults-only advanced technique Holiday Cookie Decorating Class will be held Dec. 10. Deadline to register is Dec. 6.
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING CLASS: A Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with instructor Shelly Frederick will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dec. 15. The fee is $35 for one adult with one child, ages 6 and up. It includes all supplies. You will leave with eight decorated cookies. For an additional child, add $10, which includes an additional four cookies and supplies. Deadline to register is Dec. 12.
Another Holiday Cookie Decorating Class will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15. Deadline to register is Dec. 12.
Library news
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Dec. 13 for staff training, Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31–Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
In December, the library's art galleries and other displays will include:
Albany-Springfield Branch: The gallery and display cases will have Food Photography and Quilts by Kristine Stone & Bonnie Stone
Denham Springs-Walker Branch: The gallery and display cases will have staff Christmas displays.
Main Branch in Livingston: The art gallery will have art by Roberta Loflin.
South Branch: The art gallery will have watercolors of Louisiana birds and flowers by Joette LeBlanc, and the display cases will feature work from the Baton Rouge Woodcarvers Association.
Visit mylpl.info to see classes, story times and other activities for December.